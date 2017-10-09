Report: UGA student charged with murder after slamming car into Taco Bell

Oliver Cope (Photo: Courtesy of WAGT)

SWAINSBORO, Ga. -- A UGA student is in jail on murder and assault charges after careening across five lanes of traffic into a southeast Georgia Taco Bell and killing one person.

The Red and Black newspaper at the University of Georgia reports that 18-year-old Oliver Baylen Cope, a freshman at the university, is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal crash.

The Statesboro Herald reports that Cope, a Bulloch County native, was arrested in Swainsboro after authorities said he slammed a Dodge Charger into the restaurant at high speed.

The accident killed 23-year-old Macy Lynn Purvis of Adrian, Georgia. The newspaper said that a 7-year-old child and 1-year-old toddler were trapped underneath the car according to Swainsboro police chief Randy Ellison. He added that 42-year-old Javier Rodrigues of Swainsboro was also injured.

The Statesboro Herald reports that the 7-year-old boy and Rodrigues were both taken to Augusta for treatment. However, NBC affiliate WAGT was unable to get more recent condition reports on their conditions.

The Herald also reported that when asked why he ran the car into the restaurant, Cope requested legal counsel. Authorities said he had no known connection to the restaurant or its employees.

UGA spokesperson Bob Taylor told the Associated Press that Cope was majoring in biology.

