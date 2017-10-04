Deputy shot in southwest Georgia; suspect in custody

An ambulance escorted by police transports a wounded Clay County, GA sheriff's deputy to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in this October 4, 2017 photo. (Photo: Courtesy of WRGX)

CLAY COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities have confirmed reports that a deputy was shot Wednesday morning in southwest Georgia.

According to NBC Affiliate WRGX, A Clay County deputy was shot and rushed to a hospital in nearby Dothan, Alabama.

Details are still limited but the station is reporting that the officer received an injury that's not believed to be life-threatening. 11Alive is in contact with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Agents confirm that a suspect has been taken into custody and the Sylvester office of the GBI has agents heading to the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.

