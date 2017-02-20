Representing himself, repeat offender gets life without parole

THINKSTOCK

MARIETTA, Ga – A repeat felon who represented himself at his own trial has been convicted of robbing two car salesmen of vehicles.

On Friday, a Cobb jury convicted Joshua Darnell Coleman, 33, on seven charges, including hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, among other charges.

On Sept. 17, 2015, Coleman was test-driving a Nissan Sentra with a CarMax salesman when he stopped the car, showed the salesman a gun, and told him: “I know you like your job, but you need to get out of the car.” The salesman did get out, and Coleman drove away.

Six days later, Coleman was test-driving a used Ford Super Duty pickup truck with a salesman from Steve Rayman Chevrolet when he did the same thing.

The pickup was equipped with LoJack and was soon located at Coleman’s residence near College Park. When Fulton police went to the house, they found the pickup truck and saw Coleman run inside, leading to an hours-long SWAT standoff.

The Nissan Sentra was located several weeks later, abandoned at Town Center Mall in Kennesaw.

“These two salesmen were working hard to make a living for their families,” said Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Adrean, who prosecuted the case. “As one witness testified, ‘You don’t sell, you don’t eat.’”

Coleman has at least six prior felony convictions in DeKalb and Fulton counties for robbery and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, among other crimes.

Coleman was sentenced to the required maximum of life in prison without parole plus 75 years.

