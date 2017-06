ATLANTA – A reward of $2,000 is being offered for a man wanted for a sexual assault that occurred in 2015.

Police are searching for Tovoris Gordon, 20.

On May 11, 2015, the victim was walking home when she was attacked.

Atlanta police and CrimeStoppers 2GreaterAtlanta are offering the reward leading to Gordon’s arrest and indictment.

