Man arrested in Woodstock woman's death

IMAGE: WOODSTOCK POLICE

WOODSTOCK, Ga -- Police have arrested a Ringgold man in the murder of a Woodstock woman.

Police arrested have Michael Russell, 41, of Ringgold, in the murder of Christy Waller, 32, who was found dead in her apartment on Friday.

Police say the case appears to be a case of domestic violence.

Russell has been charged with malice and felony murder, as well as aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

