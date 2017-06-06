Shooting suspect arrested, victim identified after road rage turns deadly on I-285

(Facebook/Chris Ervin)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – In Chris Ervin’s last Facebook post Monday morning he wrote, “…so lucky to be alive this morning I wanted to share my happiness with everybody.”

But after a fatal road rage incident on Interstate 285 later that day, his post would haunt his Facebook friends and family.

Facebook post, Monday at 8:03 a.m. |

Good morning friends and family I'm having a wonderful morning just sitting here with a big smile on my face thanking God for everything he has helped me look in through I am so lucky to be alive this morning I wanted to share my happiness with everybody I hope everyone feels the same way as I do this morning good morning Facebook it's Monday morning let's get this money...

Ervin, 32, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was the victim in a fatal roadside shooting Monday afternoon, DeKalb County Medical Examiner's chief investigator, Mark Anglin, confirmed Tuesday morning. He would have turned 33 in July, his uncle, Eric Ervin, said.

He said that his nephew, a professional truck driver and father of five, was always the life of the party, ready to make you laugh and dance, and he always had a smile on his face.

A crash between a pick-up truck and a Lexus sedan, on southbound I-285 at E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, happened just before rush hour, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Shiera Campbell, said.

An argument ensued following the crash, which led to 39-year-old Johnnie Hudson Jr., allegedly shooting Chris. He died on the scene.

Hudson, who was driving the truck, remained on the scene until police arrived and was arrested.

Police are investigating the crash and what occurred leading up to the deadly shooting.

