Woman found dead outside Roswell home

ROSWELL, Ga -- Police are calling the case of a woman found dead outside a Roswell home as a homicide.

Police say the woman, who appears to be in her 40s, was found outside of a home on Tyson Circle.

A man from inside the residence called 911. Police have not released the identity of the woman, nor do they know the victim's relationship to the person who called 911.

"You can tell this is not a natural death," said Roswell police Off. Lisa Holland

No other details have been released.

