Second arrest made in Brookhaven man's murder

Tim Darnell , WXIA 4:14 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

BROOKHAVEN, Ga – A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Brookhaven man.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Abel Ashmelash, 27, of Stone Mountain.

Ashmelash has been charged with felony murder and armed robbery in June 1, 2017, death of Travis Ridley.  Edward Tavarez was arrested June 13, 2017.

Police are continuing in their investigation.

