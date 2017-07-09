Shooting in northwest Atlanta leaves one dead

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Police say a shooting on the city's northwest side has left one dead.

Atlanta police were called to the 3000 block of Delmar Lane around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on reports of a person shot. An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson confirmed a man has died as a result of his injuries. However, no word has been released on what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates as they become available.

