Shoplifters use unusual distraction to steal $6,000 in perfume in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Police are looking for two women suspected of creating a distraction to steal more than $6,000 of perfume from a Ponce City Market business.

The incident happened on Jan. 4 at the Sephora store in the 600 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Atlanta to investigate a reported shoplifting.

When police arrived, they quickly learned the intricate details of the heist.

A store employee told police that one woman entered the store around 6:40 p.m. and soon faked an injury. As employees checked on the first suspect, another woman stuffed $6,000 worth of Chanel perfume into her purse.

Both suspects were out of the store in a matter of minutes, but not before the entire incident was caught on store security cameras.

Now police are hoping someone will recognize them and help police bring them into custody.

The first suspect, who faked the injury, is described as a black female who was wearing a pink sweat suit and pink baseball cap with a white brim. She also had a brown MC purse.

The second suspect who snatched the perfume was also described as a black female but was wearing gray sweatpants, a jean jacket and a white shirt. She was wearing a blue L.A. Dodgers cap and blue Nike sneakers.

If you have any information about this theft, submit to Crime Stoppers’ tip line anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

