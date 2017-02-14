Shots fired Tuesday afternoon at Cobb County fire truck

THINKSTOCK

MARIETTA, Ga --Police are trying to find out who fired a gun at a Cobb County fire truck Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:30 pm.

Police say they received a call regarding shots fired at the intersection of Delk and Bentley roads near a Shell gas station. When they arrived, they were told that someone had fired at the truck.

A bullet was recovered in the upper portion of the rear of the cab. The bullet partially penetrated to the interior but remained in the frame.

The fire truck was occupied at the time but no one was injured. Police questioned some bystanders at the gas station.

The investigation is continuing.

(© 2017 WXIA)