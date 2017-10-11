Six marijuana 'grow houses' shut down after drug raids

Photos: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Over a span of eight days, authorities raided several homes and shut down a large marijuana growing operation.

From September 18 through September 26, agents with the Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, the FBI North Georgia Major Offender Task Force, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, and the Hall County Sheriff's Office Uniform Patrol division executed search warrants which netted more than 300 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $7,168,900.

Nine people were arrested:

• Minh Luong, 53, of Gainesville

• Phi Ngoc Luong, 25, of Hoschton

• Henry Nguyen, 48, of Gainesville

• Hang Nguyen 53, of Duluth

• Thao Phoung Nguyen, 26, of Hoschton

• Trung Bui, 47, of Flowery Branch

• Sen Thi Do, 46, of Flowery Branch- warrants issued

• Nam Van Dao, 46, of Gainesville

• Binh Van Hoang, 52, of Flowery Branch – arrested

Warrants have been issued for Vinh To, 63, of Flowery Branch. Evidence was collected at multiple homes:

September 18, 2017 4025 Ashford Way, Gainesville

September 18, 2017 1363 Beringer Drive, Hoschton (Barrow County)

September 19, 2017 3631 Valley Creek Drive, Flowery Branch

September 19, 2017 137 Blanc Way, Braselton (Jackson County)

September 20, 2017 3569 Davis Bridge Drive, Gainesville

September 20, 2017 4371 Shag Bark Trail, Gainesville

September 25, 2017 4748 Melbourne Trail, Flowery Branch

September 25, 2017 3708 Fern Creek Drive

September 25, 2017 Storage Unit rental at 3558 Atlanta Hwy (from case above)

In all, 3 suspects had outstanding warrants, 6 indoor grow operations were shut down, more than 1500 marijuana plants were seized, more than 300 pounds of processed and/or packaged marijuana seized, $7,168,900 of estimated street value of marijuana seized and $329,735 was seized or frozen in bank accounts.

"Operations such as this are proof that large scale drug networks are not just operating in Hall County, but are invading our quiet neighborhoods. Among our biggest concerns in these types of cases is the fact that they occur in normal, residential neighborhoods and have the potential to bring violent crimes with them. I will continue to support multi-jurisdictional, interagency efforts such as this in order to make sure that our neighborhoods remain safe for our citizens to live in and raise their families," said Sheriff Gerald Couch with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.



