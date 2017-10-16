ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they believe is responsible for a sexual assault earlier this month.

Officers were flagged down by a woman in the area of University avenue and Pryor road around 2:30 in the morning on Oct. 5. She told officers she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

APD released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as a short black male with a low haircut, pock marks on his face and thick beard. He is also believed to frequent the Thomasville Heights area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

