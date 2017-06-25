Sketch released of suspect in Clayton County home invasion

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga -- Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent assault.

The incident happened around 10:45 pm on June 3, when police say the suspect broke into a Creekstone Way residence and assaulted two victims inside.

One of the victims was shot multiple times and the other was pistol whipped.

Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

