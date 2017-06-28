WXIA
Smyrna Police analyst arrested for stealing personal information

Jessica Noll and Faith Abubey, WXIA 12:05 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

SMYRNA, Ga. – A police department's crime analyst in Cobb County was charged with 31 counts of computer theft.

Shannon Pope, 38, a former Smyrna Police Department’s employee posted bond at $3,500 after being arrested on June 21.

According to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Lt. Col. Robert Quigley, Pope stole information without authorization including driver’s licenses and mobile data of 28 victims, beginning in June 2016. 

