South Georgia attorneys jailed after courtroom slugfest

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. -- A small town trial ended with two men behind bars Wednesday. But those two men were the attorneys.

The Florida Times-Union reports that attorneys John Thigpen Jr. and Kenneth E. Futch were thrown in jail after getting into an actual fist fight while representing their respective clients in a divorce and child custody battle.

Sheriff Ramsey Bennett told the newspaper that he was the first to reach the two as the fight broke out. He and two of his captains worked to break up the altercation.

"About two hours into the hearing, the lawyers were in a fist fight," Bennett told the Times-Union. "I don't mean pushing and shoving. I mean a fist fight."

Judge Andrew Spivey ultimately jailed both men for contempt. And while exactly how this particular fight began is not exactly clear, the bad blood between the two men certainly is.

The Times-Union reports that the two have had a history of disputes that played out in the courtroom - though not physical until now. Some of them stemmed from a handicapped parking space in front of Thigpen's office. Futch happened to be the municipal court judge for the city of Blackshear where his office is located - and the same city where Wednesday's drama unfolded.

It was how Thigpen responded when the city refused to back down on his tickets and a storied record of trials between the two men that built up into what ultimately happened on Wednesday.

