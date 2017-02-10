Special education teacher in jail for allegedly hurting children

Police lights.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. -- A Georgia special education teacher has been accused of hurting children. Now she is sitting in jail.

Police arrested 58-year-old Deborah Alexander Alford on Thursday amid accusations that she used excessive force against at least two students under her supervision at Westside Elementary School in Cedartown, Ga.

She was extradited on Thursday from nearby Alabama where she lives and was taken to Polk County Jail. The arrest comes after, according to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, the school district notified their resource officer of an ongoing internal investigation.

The officer reviewed surveillance video and gathered witness statements regarding the alleged misconduct before that information was presented to the district attorney's office. The case went before a Grand Jury on Feb. 3 leading to a warrant for Alford's arrest.

Authorities said that, as of Friday afternoon, she was still in the Polk County Jail on counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and battery.

