Starbucks carjacking suspects repeat offenders

ATLANTA – Two are in custody for a Midtown carjacking, but that crime is just the tip of a criminal record spanning at least five years in Fulton County.

Atlanta Police officers responded to a carjacking Friday night outside of a Starbucks in Midtown, located at 21 14th St., NE, at 9:16 p.m.

APD arrested the two suspects after a brief chase led to a crash around 9:30 p.m. The suspects crashed near Spring Street and North Avenue into another dark-colored sedan with a family of four inside.

Last week’s attack was just another notch in their crime spree.

Reginald Grooms, the driver, has been arrested and charged six times in Fulton County since 2012 for offenses including several robbery charges, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

Divine Dormah, the passenger, has been arrested once before in August 2016 for carrying a weapon without a valid license, loitering and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

This time, they were charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, weapons violations and multiple traffic offenses.

At the time of his arrest, Grooms had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation from a robbery/obstruction arrest from Hapeville, Ga.

According to Sgt. Warren Pickard, the victim was sitting in his rental vehicle car, a black 2017 Cadillac Escalade , when he was approached by two black males, armed with pistols. They ordered him out of his vehicle, but did not take his phone or wallet, police said. They fled the scene in his car, leaving him in the parking lot.

APD Officer McCabe was on duty, in a marked patrol car on a detail at Howell Mill and 14th Street and spotted the vehicle at 9:22 p.m., Pickard said.

The suspects, driving the stolen Cadillac, fled from police when they saw McCabe’s patrol car, causing an accident with no injuries at Marietta and Howell Mill and another accident at North Avenue and Tech Parkway.

The SUV attempted to turn onto Spring Street and struck a sedan then a tree.

Responding officers from Mobile, Midtown, FIT, SWAT, Georgia Tech and Georgia State Patrol were on the scene before the suspects exited the vehicle, when they were immediately taken into custody. Two pistols were recovered from the stolen vehicle.

According to Pickard, Dormah complained of injury and was transported to Grady Hospital. Grooms refused treatment on the scene and was transported to Grady Corrections by APD.

The sedan struck was occupied by a family of four, including 4-year-old twins. Grady EMS transported the family to Egleston Hospital. The parents reported to police that everyone was OK. Their vehicle was towed and severely damaged in the crash, Pickard said.

