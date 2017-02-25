Supercross bike stolen hours before Atlanta show

ATLANTA, Ga – Supercross is in town for its final show ever at the Georgia Dome, but one of its riders got an ugly taste of downtown crime.
According to a Facebook post, a Supercross bike trailer was stolen outside the Dome early Saturday morning.
A few hours later, the trailer was found in east Atlanta, and everything inside – including the high-performance 2016 KTM 450 FE – was gone.
The bike is owned by Michael Aycock.
