Supercross bike stolen hours before Atlanta show

ATLANTA, Ga – Supercross is in town for its final show ever at the Georgia Dome, but one of its riders got an ugly taste of downtown crime.

According to a Facebook post, a Supercross bike trailer was stolen outside the Dome early Saturday morning.





A few hours later, the trailer was found in east Atlanta, and everything inside – including the high-performance 2016 KTM 450 FE – was gone.

The bike is owned by Michael Aycock.

