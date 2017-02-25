WXIA
Supercross bike stolen hours before Atlanta show

Tim Darnell , WXIA 2:02 PM. EST February 25, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga – Supercross is in town for its final show ever at the Georgia Dome, but one of its riders got an ugly taste of downtown crime.

According to a Facebook post, a Supercross bike trailer was stolen outside the Dome early Saturday morning.


A few hours later, the trailer was found in east Atlanta, and everything inside – including the high-performance 2016 KTM 450 FE – was gone.

The bike is owned by Michael Aycock.

 

 

Coming to ya live from AX in the Dome #motocross #stepupmx #cfps #fasterusa #starmichael374 #oneal

A post shared by Michael Aycock (@starmichael374) on

(© 2017 WXIA)


Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
