Suspect arrested in Loganville teen's murder

LOGANVILLE, GA - Gwinnett Police have arrested one of three suspects in Saturday's murder in the 4500 block of Grove Lake Street in Loganville.

Seventeen-year-old Terrance Elisha Thornton was arrested late Sunday afternoon and charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with Saturday night's shooting. Thornton was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.





Investigators said 19-year-old Jaqurious Maleek Bryant was found in an area parking lot near a swim and tennis part of the Shady Grove subdivision.

Investigators said they believe the homicide was drug-related.

The initial caller to 911 said that a group of teens was fighting and that one had been shot.

When officers arrived, they said Bryant had already been taken to a local hospital by EMTs, suffering from a gunshot wound. Bryant died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to investigators, Bryant was shot by shot by an unknown black male with dreads. They said the suspect left the scene in a black Volkswagen.

Officers indicated Bryant's older brother, Armani Thomas, who was on the scene, did not know how to spell his name when providing his information. Earlier preliminary information initially provided by police was later corrected by information provided by investigators.

Police said two other unidentified suspects are still being sought in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Detectives at 770-513-5100. To remain anonymous, anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

