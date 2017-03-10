Suspect in human trafficking case called 911 the morning of his arrest

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A man facing a dozen felony charges in a human trafficking case called 911 the same morning that another woman reported him to police.

Kenndric Roberts was arrested after a woman called 911 Tuesday morning and said that she was being held against her will at a million-dollar home on Strauss Lane in Sandy Springs.

"It's house of full of girls and...if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me," the caller told the dispatcher.

AUDIO/TRANSCRIPT: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million-dollar home

Authorities said that eight women, ranging in age from 19 to 23, were found at the home, along with an AK 47 and a Glock .45-caliber handgun.

According to an arrest warrant, Roberts himself called 911 around 10:25 a.m. that same morning to report a larceny. He reported that one of his ex-employees had stolen several items from him, including an iPhone 7; Christian Louboutin shoes; a Burberry purse, wallet, polo shirt and sunglasses; an Ann Taylor formal dress; Victoria Secret lingerie and a Tiffany heart necklace and bracelet.

Roberts told the responding officer that he had employed the woman for about two months and that he spent $30,000 on her, including sending her to the Dominican Republic for plastic surgery.

The female caller also told dispatchers that Roberts had "made me go get plastic surgery".

The arrest warrant did not say what actions police took in response to Roberts' complaint.

The court documents do go on to detail what went on behind closed doors at the house Roberts rented on Strauss Lane. According to the warrants, along with the eight women, two children also lived at the house.

One woman said that Roberts had cameras rolling to keep an eye on everything that happened inside. The women said that all of the women had sex with Roberts, and that while didn't feel forced to participate, she didn't believe refusing him was an option. (Read: Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion)

On Friday authorities charged Roberts with an additional 12 felonies, bringing the total charges he's facing to 12. Charges include numerous counts of false imprisonment, trafficking person for labor and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Roberts waived his first court appearance. His next hearing is set for March 24 at 9:30 a.m.

A Fulton County warrant uncovered by 11Alive News Friday appears to link Roberts to the well-known Gangster Disciples street gang. Read more about that connection.

The FBI believes there could be more victims. Anyone with information on additional victims is asked to call 404-679-9000.

PHOTOS: Human trafficking suspect arrested for holding women hostage



© 2017 WXIA-TV