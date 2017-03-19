Suspect in officer-involved shooting, wreck identified

WXIA

COLLEGE PARK, Ga -- The man who died after an officer-involved shooting and subsequent wreck early Saturday morning has been identified.

William Ivey died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the case, released his name on Sunday.

According to the GBI, Fulton police responded around 4 am to the Baby Grand Piano Bar at 5328 Old National Highway in regards to a person struck by a vehicle call.

"The officer encountered the suspected vehicle and the officer along with an armed security guard discharged their weapons," the GBI said in a statement. "The vehicle continued to flee out of the parking lot and wrecked a short distance later."

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The car flipped over in the McDonald's parking lot at Old National Highway and Godby Road.

An eyewitness told 11Alive's Faith Abubey that he was leaving the piano bar when an officer sped by, toward the venue. A few minutes later, the officer appeared to make a U-turn and was then chasing the suspect.

The car being chased, according to the eyewitness, veered toward the McDonald's, crashed into a utility pole, went airborne and landed in a tree before crashing down.

Two more police vehicles arrived, the eyewitness said. They pulled the driver out of the vehicle and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

At least two vehicles in the Piano Bar parking lot had damages to bumper.

