Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Paulding County

HIRAM, GA - Paulding County Sheriff's Deputies were serving a warrant at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram at about 3:22 Thursday afternoon.

When the deputies entered the home, the suspect was barricaded in the basement. Once they entered the basement, the suspect was shot and killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called out to take over the investigation.

