Video shows hit-and-run driver strike pregnant woman

Angelica Green and Savon Elle (Photo: WXIA)

COLLEGE PARK, GA - College Park Police said they are looking for a car that hit a woman crossing Old National Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 11.

Savon Elle and his girlfriend Angelica Green were walking across Old National Highway at the Godby Road intersection. As the two of them had nearly finished crossing, a car, believed to be a gray Toyota Scion xB, plowed into Angelica, and kept on going northbound on Old National Highway without stopping.

The car was estimated to be traveling at least 50 mph.

Angelica was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with major injuries, including a broken hip, fractured knee and fractured pelvis, along with significant road rash. During their examination, doctors also discovered Angelica was pregnant.

Her boyfriend delivered the news.

"After I got my surgery done and I woke up -- that's when he told me," she said. "And I was like wow, thank God that I'm OK and now we are having a baby. It was just amazing."

Doctors tell Green that the baby is expected to be OK, but she'll be in a wheelchair for at least a couple of months.

Investigators said they are looking for the Scion xB, and said the car is believed to have front end and windshield damage.

The couple has established a GoFundMe site to help try to defray some of their medical costs.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-546-2644.

