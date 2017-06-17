Suspected dispute leads to Walton County shooting death

Police lights.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in Walton County are investigating after an early Saturday shooting that left one man dead.

Walton County Chief Deputy Keith Brooks confirmed that the shooting happened at a subdivision in the early morning hours.

That’s where investigators believe 38-year-old David Reed opened fire on 41-year-old Scott Rager. Brooks said the two men were visiting someone in the area when they apparently got into a dispute.

Sadly, that confrontation ended with Rager's death. Reed now faces charges of aggravated assault and murder. The motive remains under investigation.

