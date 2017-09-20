SWAT called in after man barricades self in Gwinnett hotel

ATLANTA -- A SWAT team has been called out to a Gwinnett County hotel as a safety precaution after a man barricaded himself in a room on Wednesday.

Police are responding to the 5900 block of Oakbrook Parkway just outside of Norcross where hotel staff found the suspect - now accused of criminal trespass. Authorities said he asked to go back into his room to get his belongings but then locked himself inside.

At this time, there is no evidence that the suspect has any weapons. However, out of an abundance of caution, police have called in their SWAT teams to aid in safely taking him into custody.

