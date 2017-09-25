Standoff ends after husband accused of wife's murder turns gun on self

Photo: Caitlyn Chastain‏ @CaitlynWRCB (Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. -- A man who allegedly shot and killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside of a home eventually turned the gun on himself, officials confirmed on Monday.

The Murray County Sherriff's Office received a 911 call of a person shot around 9:58 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, they found a woman had been shot in the stomach. She was rushed to Murray Medical Center but was soon pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

Deputies checked other locations where they suspected the husband may be hiding and found him at a mobile home on North Holly Drive.

After he refused to come out of the residence, Chatsworth police called in a negotiator to get the husband to surrender, but it didn't work. Sheriff Gary Langford told 11Alive that the husband, instead, threatened to kill himself and officers.

A negotiator with the Georgia State Patrol gave it a try, but the husband continued to refuse.

Officers threw eight to 10 canisters of tear gas into the home but then heard a single gunshot. Sheriff Langford said that, moments later, the husband walked out of the home with a bullet wound to the head. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have since obtained a search warrant for the home as the investigation into the crime continues.

