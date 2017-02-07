Multi-state murder suspects believed to be inside Troup County motel

WEST POINT, Ga – A SWAT situation is developing at the West Point Motel on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man and a woman inside the hotel are wanted on murder charges out of Florida.

William Boyette and Mary Craig Rice, according to police, are on a multi-state killing spree.

An attempted murder Monday morning marked the third attack over the last week in a spree that has crossed state lines and left three women dead and one critically injured.

ECSO deputies responded to a Pensacola address around 6:30 a.m. CT Monday to reports of a home invasion and vehicle theft. The mother of Kayla Crocker went to Crocker's house to check on her after the young mother didn't show up for work and found Crocker with a gunshot wound. Her 2-year-old son was reportedly unharmed.

Crocker, 28, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and her vehicle, a white Chevrolet Cobalt, was stolen from the residence. Authorities confirmed via video surveillance that Boyette and Rice took the stolen vehicle to a Shell gas station only minutes later and ate at a nearby Hardee’s.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Department confirms that it has asked Georgia state patrol SWAT teams to assist with the situation.

