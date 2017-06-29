Taser didn't hinder DUI suspect during traffic stop

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA -- A DUI suspect was pulled over and Tased, but that did not stop him from running from officers, leading to a police chase.

A Georgia State Trooper pulled over a green Acura for speeding on the northbound Connecter at 17th Street around 2:23 a.m., Thursday morning.

As he approached the car, the trooper said he noticed a strong alcohol smell. After conducting field sobriety tests, the trooper tried to arrest the driver, but he resisted. The driver was identified as Lawrence G. Lampkin, 34, of Atlanta.

Georgia State Patrol said Lampkin pulled away, struggled with the trooper and eventually was able to make his way back to the car. As he tried to get inside, the trooper Tased him, but the that wasn’t enough. Lampkin pulled the prongs out of his back and drove away.

The trooper pursued the car heading northbound on Interstate 85. While driving around a curve, Lampkin lost control of the car, entered a construction work zone, then struck a concrete wall on the east shoulder. The car crossed all northbound lanes and finally came to stop on the west shoulder.

He was removed from his vehicle and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Lampkin was the only person injured in this ordeal. None of the construction equipment was damaged.

PHOTOS | DUI suspect tased during traffic stop leads chase

© 2017 WXIA-TV