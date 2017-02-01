Teen charged as adult for choking death of mom

(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department, WXIA)

NORCROSS, GA - A 15-year-old Norcross boy is being charged as an adult for the murder of his mother.

Wednesday morning, Gwinnett County Police identified the 47-year-old Norcross woman choked to death by her teenage son as Faith Haynes.

They said her son, 15-year-old Patrick Gibson is being charged as an adult with felony murder and aggravated assault for her death.

Officers responded to their home in the 1300 building of the Oakwood Vista Apartments shortly after 5 p.m., Tuesday on a medical call. Haynes' nephew discovered her body when he returned home.

According to Gwinnett County Police Corporal Deon Washington, Gibson had mental health issues, and had an argument with his mother about refusing to take his medication.

Investigators said Gibson had fled the home, and was detained by officers near the front of the apartment complex. No other family members were inside the apartment when the incident occurred.

He is now being housed at the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center in Conyers.

