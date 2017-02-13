Teen charged with choking his mother to death due in court

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga – A 15-year-old boy charged with choking his mother to death is set to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Patrick Gibson is the murder of Faith Haynes, 47, of Norcross. Gibson is being tried as an adult and is also facing aggravated assault charges.

Gibson’s preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 am.

Haynes was murdered on Jan. 31, and police arrested Gibson soon afterward. Police responded to the family’s Oakwood Vista Apartment home when Haynes' nephew discovered her body.

According to police, Gibson has mental health issues and had an argument with his mother about refusing to take his medication.

Police said Gibson fled the home, and was detained by officers near the front of the apartment complex. No other family members were inside the apartment when the murder happened.

