Teen killed in Gwinnett County shooting identified

LOGANVILLE, Ga. -- Gwinnett police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Grove Lake Street just outside of Loganville, Ga around 5:50 p.m. Police said that 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison was found in an area parking lot near a swim and tennis part of the community. The initial caller said that a group of teens was fighting and that one had been shot.

When officer's arrived, they found Madison suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital by Gwinnett County Emergency Medical Services but died from his injuries.

Anyone with information in the shooting is being asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5100. To remain anonymous, tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Those with information on the case, listed under case number 17-022670, are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

