Texas woman arrested after her two children die in hot car

Police say a woman in Texas left her two young children in a hot car as punishment.

The children were later found dead, locked inside the car.

Cynthia Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.

The incident happened in late May, when she initially told police the children locked themselves inside the car.

But on Friday, the story changed.

Investigators say Randolph said she left her two-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car to teach the girl a lesson.

She told them she closed the car door when the two-year-old refused to come out, and went back inside her home to smoke marijuana and nap for two to three hours.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s that day.

