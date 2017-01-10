Thieves steal cash register during Metro PCS smash and grab

ATLANTA - Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Metro PCS at 2889 Memorial Drive SE was burglarized.

Police responded after the alarm sounded at the store and found the glass doors shattered. Capt. David Villaroel said three males are responsible for the crime; two were lookouts and one entered the store.

The store owner told police a cash register was taken containing $300 and a box of receipts. The manager was not sure how many or if any phones were taken at the time.

Police said the thieves left in a convertible white Mustang with unknown plates. The crime was captured on surveillance video and is being reviewed.

PHOTOS | Thieves wanted in Metro PCS smash and grab