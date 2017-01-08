WXIA
Thieves hit Gwinnett firefighters' vehicles overnight

Tim Darnell , WXIA 11:24 AM. EST January 08, 2017

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga – Four Gwinnett County fire stations were the sites of multiple vehicle break-ins overnight.

Police say a suspect was seen near Station 31 across from Georgia Gwinnett College. That person was chased on foot but got away.

The other stations that were hit were Station 5 on Old Norcross Road near Breckinridge Boulevard; Station 15 in downtown Lawrenceville; and Station 23 on Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Meadow Creek High School.

A county-owned vehicle at a former fire station was also entered, this one at Russell Road and Georgia 20.

11Alive is working to learn how many vehicles were broken into and what items were stolen.

