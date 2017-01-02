Thieves smash windows on Forsyth Co. firefighters' cars, steal 3 guns

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Thieves hit a metro Atlanta firehouse and stole three guns from firefighters' personal cars at a Forsyth County fire station, officials said.

The break-ins happened around 7 a.m. Monday morning at Station 10 on Old Atlanta Road, just as several firefighters were getting off their shift and getting ready to go home. Thieves allegedly smashed the windows of five cars, sending shattered glass everywhere. But it’s what they chose to take that has the Forsyth County Fire Department worried.

“The vehicles were gone through, and of course were in disarray,” Division Chief Jason Shivers said. “Unfortunately, we’ve determined three firearms were stolen as a result of the break in.”

Firefighters and EMTs told 11Alive’s Duffie Dixon they always park their cars on the side of Station 10 where the break-ins happened and have never had any problems.

Officials said a total of three handguns were stolen, all privately owned by the firefighters themselves.

“They belong to the firefighters in their vehicles, but those, of course, now are on the streets in the hands of criminals,” Shivers said. “That concerns us. That concerns us greatly.”

While an incident like this is rare for Forsyth County, it’s not the first time something like this has happened. Back in July 2015, burglars hit Atlanta Firefighters' cars parked outside Station 11 at Atlantic Station. That station was hit not once, but twice. Fire Stations 14 and 15 also had break-ins. The department vowed then to install security cameras at all its stations.

As for Forsyth County, officials said ripping off firefighters is pretty low.

“You realize these guys are here working hard, 24-hours at a time, away from their families – on a holiday no less,” Shivers said. “(They’re) serving the public, protecting everyone, including the bad guys that broke into their vehicles, and then to be a victim of something like this? It’s certainly disheartening.”

Investigators are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects involved in this incident, including five other smash-and-grabs from civilian cars parked up and down the same section of Old Atlanta Road.

(© 2017 WXIA)