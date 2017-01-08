Third arrest made in Forsyth County murder investigation

(FILE PHOTO)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Just one day after a man and woman were charged in the murder of a Forsyth County resident, authorities have confirmed a third arrest.

23-year-old Jimmie Lee Winkles of Banks County was taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals and the Banks County Sheriff's Office.

His arrest comes during an ongoing investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit which was working a homicide that originally happened on Friday.

Authorities said they were aware of his general location and worked around the clock to find him.

Walker now faces charges of aggravated assault and felony murder - the same charges 32-year-old Tonya Tidwell and 29-year-old Ryan Spark were originally charged with in connection with the same crime.

