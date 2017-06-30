Third suspect arrested in Fayette Co. mansion murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – A third suspect has been arrested in the Fayette County stabbing death of computer services executive.

Travione Keonte Reynolds, 21, was taken into custody Thursday morning—a week after Albert Demagnus was stabbed to death inside his home.

Friday, June 23 started when Beverly DeMagnus woke up when she heard a noise just before 2:30 a.m. Her husband wasn't in bed.

She walked through the sprawling home, when she stumbled upon three men standing over her bleeding husband. The Computer Management Services, Inc., owner's face was covered in blood.

“This was a violent intrusion,” Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said. “This was something that was a trauma for his surviving wife.”

Beverly called 911.

“We’ve just been robbed. Someone shot my husband... Lake Horton Landing Drive, Fayetteville, Ga.”

“It was three, three guys; three young guys.”

“Is he alert?”

“No, I think he’s dead,” the frantic wife relayed to the 911 dispatch operator.

“There’s blood all over his face,” she continued.

One of the men, she said, had a gun and demanded cash, valuables and jewelry.

Two of them jumped into the couple's gray Lexus sports car and drove away, while Reynolds, left the home on foot.

"It's obvious there was some sort of struggle," Babb said.

The 74-year-old homeowner was rushed to nearby Piedmont Fayette Hospital, in Fayetteville, Ga., where he died.

The sheriff's office identified two of the suspects and took them into custody earlier this week. Jeffrey Lee Wallace, a 22-year-old of Atlanta, and 21-year-old Kavion Wyzeenski Tookes, of Decatur, Ga.

The sheriff and several deputies took his car to the pickup and arrested the suspect at 4:41 a.m. The second suspect was captured along Hwy. 92 as the sun was rising.

“It's a puzzle and we're putting it together," Fayette County Sheriff's Office Lt. Allen Stevens said. “Home invasions are generally not random, but we don't have any specific information about this home invasion.”

The U.S. Marshals South East Regional Fugitive Task Force took Reynolds, of Atlanta, into custody without incident at a DeKalb County home.

