Three suspects arrested in Beltline robbery spree

ATLANTA, Ga – Three men were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a series of east Atlanta Beltline robberies after they allegedly crashed into a sanitation truck and then fled on foot.

Police said a car carrying the suspects crashed into the Atlanta sanitation truck near 890 Memorial Drive. Two officers were in a nearby parking lot when they saw the car flee the scene, jump a curb, hit a traffic control box and then a utility pole before it came to a stop.

A witness told police the car’s occupants, all described as black males between the age of 19 and 20 and all wearing multi-colored jackets, fled into a nearby dog-grooming business called Wag-A-Lot. She said one of the men retrieved three backpacks from the car before fleeing on foot.

Police apprehended one of the men when he ran from the business.

While police talking to one of the store employees, the worker gave a facial expression to one of the officers that alerted him to the fact that the other two suspects were inside the business.

Police then arrested the suspects. They also the suspects’ backpacks inside a nearby dumpster.

“Several victims whose vehicles were broken into a short time earlier Home Grown restaurant arrived on scene and advised of seeing the same vehicle circling the parking lot several times,” said Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard. “Two of the victims identified two of the backpacks in the dumpster as theirs.”

The third backpack had a loaded 9mm Glock 19 pistol, and a non-labeled prescription bottle containing 30 Percocet pills.

A woman's purse, 4.3 grams of marijuana, a payroll check and three reward cards were recovered from the vehicle.

Police said one of the men arrested, Marquis Gray, resembles one of the suspects in a sketch released on Monday by police. The sketches were released for two men wanted in connection with a series of Beltline robberies.

Police are also comparing the gun to a shell casing recovered at the scene of one of the robberies.

