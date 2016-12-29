Three Atlanta parking lot shootings in one night

ATLANTA - Police are investigating three separate shootings that took place overnight. The shootings left one person dead and a half dozen people injured.
Raceway shootout
The first shooting happened at a Raceway gas station on Campbellton Rd around 11:00 PM. It was a shootout between a man pumping gas in a green hatchback and a person in a black BMW that drove up to him.
Capt. Clif Johnson with Atlanta Police said the man pumping gas was struck in the back while a MARTA bus passing by was hit by a bullet. A passenger in that bus was injured by shattered glass. The suspect in the BMW got away and has not been located. More on this shooting, here.
Package store drive-by
The second shooting happened at Henery's Pack-a-Sack on Joseph E. Boone Rd. just after midnight. Three adults were standing outside the package store when a white SUV drove up and started shooting at them All three were hit and have injuries that are not life-threatening.
The four to five suspects in the SUV fled the scene and have not been identified. Johnson said witnessed told police there may be a "beef" with a group from another neighborhood. The area is known by police for drug activity. More on this story, here.
QuikTrip murder
A 30-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times in the chest at a QuikTrip gas station on Buford Hwy. Andrew Spencer died on the scene.
A Chamblee police officer was at the gas station at the time of shooting and observed the group gathered before shots rang out. The suspects fled the scene in a possibly green or gray Maserati and have not been located. More on this story, here.
