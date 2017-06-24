Three shot overnight in Smyrna; one in serious condition

THINKSTOCK

SMYRNA, Ga – Three Hispanic teenagers were shot overnight in Smyrna, leaving one of the victims in serious condition.

Police say the teens were found at 2148 S. Cobb Drive, which is located near the Cobb Center Shopping Center.

All of the victims had been shot multiple times, and were taken to local hospitals.

Two of the teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shootings. No suspects have been identified.



