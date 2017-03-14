Three teens charged with murder in teen's shooting death

Joshua Cook, 17, Corey Bryant, 18, Terrance Thornton, 17

LOGANVILLE, Ga. -- Three teenagers now face murder and armed robbery charges for their alleged role in the killing of a 19-year-old boy.

On March 11, police responded to a call about a group of teenagers fighting and found 19-year-old Jacquorrius "Corey" Madison suffering from a gunshot would. He was found in a Loganville neighborhood's swim and tennis area and later died at the hospital.

Jaqurorrius Maleek Madison, 19 (Photo: Provided by family)

The next day, police first arrested 17-year-old Terrance Elisha Thornton of Stone Mountain. Gwinnett Police said the homicide appeared to be drug related. Monday, police arrested 17-year-old Joshua Donnell Cook of Stone Mountain and identified 18-year-old Corey Leemarce Bryant of Lithonia as a suspect.

Bryant has not been arrested yet.

Gwinnett police called this case disturbing and said, "There is no peaceful resolution to the conclusion of this criminal investigation," a release said.

"A young person lost his life while the other three are facing a lifetime of imprisonment for one very serious criminal act."

The victim's family said the teen, who went by the name Corey, was known for his good spirit and for being a good kid. His family gathered Sunday in the Shady Grove Subdivision and were at a lost to understand why him.

Police have not released any known connections between the teens who Gwinnett police noted were at the beginning of their adult lives.

"On one side, you have a family grieving the loss of a 19-year old. And, at the other end are three families trying to understand how their teen could be involved in such a crime."

11Alive will work to gather more details and update this story as more information comes to light.

