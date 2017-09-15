Tip leads to arrest of armed student at Newton County school

Newton County High School (Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker)

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A brief lockdown has been lifted at a Newton County school after a tip that a student brought a weapon proved true.

Authorities with the Newton County Sheriff's Office said, Friday, that a school resource officer accompanied authorities to the student's classroom. But when they arrived the student ran from the classroom and into the rear parking lot of Newton County High School and tried to ditch the weapon while running from the officer.

However, both the student and the weapon were soon recovered. A quick check of the Georgia Crime Information Center revealed that the weapon was reported stolen.

The student, later identified as 17-year-old DeWayne Marcus Franco of Covington, Georgia was taken to Newton County Detention Center where he was questioned by investigators.

He now faces charges of having weapons in a school safety zone, possession of a handgun by someone under the age of 18, theft by receiving and obstruction.

