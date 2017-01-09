Toy gun leads to Brookhaven nightclub shooting

THINKSTOCK

BROOKHAVEN, Ga – A man who reportedly pulled a replica or toy gun on a Brookhaven nightclub employee was shot early Sunday morning after an altercation.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. at Acapulco, an establishment in Northeast Plaza on Buford Highway, when police responded to reports of an armed person in the parking lot. That’s when officers learned a shooting had occurred, according to police.

A male, described as Hispanic, became intoxicated and at one point fell to the ground. “Some sort of dispute began as the manager and security guard attempted to help the patron up,” said Maj. Brandon Gurley. “Eventually, the male subject was heard saying that he ‘had something’ for the employees as he exited the business.”

A short time later, the man was seen walking toward the business holding a pistol in his hand.

“An employee retrieved their own handgun and confronted the patron as he opened the front door warning him not to continue,” Gurley said. “The employee fired several rounds at the armed person, causing the armed person to retreat and leave the scene in a white truck.”

The man was located around 5:30 a.m. at the Avenues at 85 Apartment complex on Northeast Expressway. Police were responding to reports of a person being shot, and found the man had been shot in his shoulder and wrist.

Police recovered a replica or toy handgun at the location that they believe was involved.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained as of Monday. No names have been released and no charges have been filed, as the investigation is ongoing.

