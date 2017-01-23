Jury selected in Gwinnett Co. child cruelty trial; accused parents to defend selves

Wimbush couple on trial in Gwinnett County for allegedly locking their 13-year-old son to a room for two years.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Gwinnett County couple accused of locking their son in a room for almost two years has decided to represent themselves in their defense.

Recardo Wimbush, a former Georgia Tech football player, and his wife, Therian, are facing seven counts of cruelty to children, including four counts in the first degree and three counts in the second degree; and will, for the duration of the trial, represent themselves.

What’s that mean for their case and the jury?

11Alive’s Vinnie Politan said that might not be a great idea. But they have the right to a defense, including themselves.

“In my experience, it’s never a good idea,” Politan said.

They’ll cross examine the witnesses against them. That means they will have the chance to cross-examine their teenage son, the alleged victim in this case.

“It’s in the Constitution, you have the right to face your accuser. And in this case, the accuser is their own son,” Politan, a former attorney, said.

Jury selection started and finished on Monday for the Gwinnett County couple accused of locking their son in a room for almost two years.

After questions about topics ranging from corporal punishment, to involvement to children, and medical experience, Gwinnett County Chief Assistant District Attorney Dan Mayfield and the two defendants, Therian and Recardo, narrowed a pool of 60 potential jurors down to 12, with two alternates.

They include, by jury number and description only, eight women and six men:

JUROR NO. 1-

White male, 50s, brown hair

Can’t remember if he’s ever been arrested

Pest control worker / 25 years in construction

Children: 32, 31, 28

Grandchildren: 9, 3, 2

JUROR NO. 2-

Black female, dark hair, 40-50s, glasses

No grandchildren

Daughter: 22

Has seen media coverage—over a year ago.

Has been arrested

JUROR NO. 6-

White male, 60s, brown-gray hair, glasses, mustache, gray goatee

Three daughters: 29, 28, 26

Seven grandchildren: 13 years to 2 months old

Home remodeling

Was sexually assaulted as a child

Daughter is being harassed by the system – child had a bruise two years ago and still being “harassed.”

Was arrested once and was granted bail.

JUROR NO. 7-

Black female, 20-30s, glasses

Patient service coordinator at doctor’s office

Volunteers with children in various activities

Attends church regularly

JUROR NO. 13-

White male, 30s, red/blonde hair, mustache

2 daughters: 6- and 1-year-old

Software engineer

Attended Georgia Tech, computer engineering

Wife works part time, teaches students online from home

JUROR NO. 14-

Black female, 30s-40s

Assistant

Teenage son, daughter

Knows nothing about the case

JUROR NO. 15-

White female, dark hair in ponytail, 40s-50s

Controller

Two sons, daughter: 22, 24

No grandchildren

Husband works as a defense contractor

JUROR NO. 19-

Black female, shoulder-length light brown/reddish hair, 30s-40s

Works in middle school library; has taught

No children

Has nieces/nephews, but not local

JUROR NO. 22-

White male, 60s, thinning brown hair, glasses

Retired: Cinematographer, non-fiction documentaries

Wife is retired 3rd/5th-grade teacher

Two sons: 36, 37

One grandchild

Defense asks what he’s reading—it’s a Michael Connelly novel (murder mystery)

Likes to put puzzle pieces together; likes to figure things out

JUROR NO. 23-

Black female, glasses, short brown-red hair, 50s-60s

Recently retired

Son: 36; daughter: 38

Four grandchildren; one local

During “police brutality” son’s car was shot at; no trial yet

Has seen coverage about case: newspapers, TV clips

Has talked about case to her family

Undergrad degree is in social work; no work in field

Georgia hometown has unfair police treatment for traffic stops; believes law as a whole is fair, but in some aspects, it’s borderline—believes it depends on location.

JUROR NO. 28-

White male, short, dark blonde hair, beard/mustache, 30s-40s

Sales representative for security company

No children

Two nephews: 22, 17

Follows sports

Familiar with case because of media

JUROR NO. 29-

Indian (from India) female, long, dark hair pulled into a ponytail, 40s-50s

Nurse

Son: 17

She believes that she can impartial in trial

Has been in U.S. since 1998

Understands English well; second language

JUROR NO. 32-

White male, salt and pepper hair color and mustache, 50s-60s

Truck driver for 25 years

Sons: 27, 31

Three daughters: 23 (twins), 21

Five grandchildren

Saw media coverage two years ago

Believes he would be better on a murder or arson case – “I wish this was something else.”

Daughter was raped when she was 15

Wife experienced sexual assault when younger

Believes he can be fair and impartial in this case

JUROR NO. 33-

White female, light brown hair, glasses, 60s-70s

Son: 46

Daughter: 44

Four grandchildren: 13, 17,

Two great-grandchildren

Involved in wrongful death suit – sister-in-law was killed

Seen enough media coverage to recognize defendants – was “shocking.”

Does not believe in corporal punishment; used to – used on her children

“People’s views change, I guess.”

“What good does it do to inflict pain.”

Police charged the couple after discovering their 13-year-old son, the oldest of 10 children, had been imprisoned in their Buford, Ga., home—after the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) received an anonymous tip on June 15, 2014.

Case workers went to the home and found the teenager confined to a small room that was locked from the outside. Inside the room was a box spring, mattress and a large plastic jar, which was used a toilet.

He and his nine younger siblings were placed in DFCS.

An investigation uncovered that the boy was locked in the room for the last two years, with no access to books, toys, school or to his siblings. He was fed and allowed to leave the room from time to time to use the restroom.

According to the criminal arrest warrant:

“Therian and Recardo justified [the boy's] treatment in Juvenile Court by saying [he] molested three of the younger siblings. [The boy] stated that he was locked in the bedroom located in the basement for taking the family DVD player and lying about it.”

Police said the parents—who were arrested in 2005 on simple battery charges, according to Gwinnett County Jail records—complained the boy had tried repeatedly to run away from home.

Recardo played football at Georgia Tech from 1999-2002. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2003, and played in the pre-season.

Court will resume at 9 a.m., Tuesday morning with opening statements and testimony. The children who will testify, will do so from another room via TV screen. The State plans on calling two Wimbush children first.

