Couple accused of locking son in room set for trial

Recardo Wimbush, in court, Thursday, July 10, 2014 (Photo: 11Alive News)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a couple accused of keeping their son locked in a room for more than a year.

Recardo Wimbush, a former Georgia Tech football player, and his wife, Therian, are facing charges of cruelty to children and false imprisonment.

Police charged the couple after discovering their couple's 13-year-old son, the oldest of 10 children, had been imprisoned in their Buford, Ga., home.

Recardo Wimbush is facing four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, while Therian Wimbush is charged with three counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Kathy Schrader is presiding over the trial.

According to police, the Division of Family and Children Services received an anonymous tip about the boy on June 15, 2014. The next day, case workers found the boy confined to a small room that was locked from the outside. Inside the room was a box spring and mattress and a large plastic jar, which was apparently used a toilet.

The boy appeared to be in good health, authorities said. The parents said that he'd been locked up for disciplinary reasons.

An investigation found the boy had been confined to the room for most of the last two years. The boy had no access to books, toys, entertainment devices or to his nine siblings. He was fed at normal times and from time to time was let out of the room to use the bathroom, police said. He did not attend school outside the home, or go anywhere else.

The boy's nine siblings were not confined and appeared to be in good health.

A judge placed the children in DFCS care later that month.

According to the criminal arrest warrant, "Therian and Recardo justified [the boy's] treatment in Juvenile Court by saying [he] molested three of the younger siblings. [The boy] stated that he was locked in the bedroom located in the basement for taking the family DVD player and lying about it."

Police also said the parents complained the boy had tried repeatedly to run away from home.

Recardo Wimbush played football at Georgia Tech from 1999 to 2002 and was an all ACC performer. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2003, and played in the pre-season, but was released before playing in any regular season games.

(© 2017 WXIA)