Trial of Augusta NSA contractor Reality Winner set for October 23

AUGUSTA, GA - The federal trial of 25-year-old Augusta NSA contractor Reality Leigh Winner will begin October 23.

At a status conference on Tuesday, the defense team of John Bell and Titus Nichols said they were very happy with the trial date, and when they would be receiving all of the government's information in the case.

Prosecutors anticipate having all of their discovery documentation filed by August 25.

The report claims Russian military intelligence hacked at least one unnamed voting software supplier in the United States, and attempted to gain access to more than 100 local election officials prior to last November's general election.

"What makes the case unique is that we're dealing with national security information," said defense attorney Titus Nichols. "We've been assigned a third-party, a confidential information security officer. That individual will have the responsibility of protecting and safeguarding any classified information."

Winner's Augusta home was also searched, and authorities discovered a number of items -- including a notepad with handwriting in Farsi, which will be translated and reviewed; two computers, a tablet and four cell phones.

