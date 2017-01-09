Troup County sheriff's deputy shot; home of suspect surrounded

WEST POINT, Ga -- Police have surrounded a West Point residence after a deputy sheriff was allegedly shot by a man inside.

The officer was shot in the waist and another area, according to a Troup County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable.

Police were conducting a welfare check on Matthew Edmondson, 28, because of concerns about his mental condition.

A SWAT team is on site, as well as a tactical police unit from nearby LaGrange.

This story is developing.

(© 2017 WXIA)