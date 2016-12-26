Truck crashes into electronic store

ATLANTA – A moving truck crashed through a metro PCS store early Monday morning.

The culprit plowed through the store front glass sometime before 3 a.m.

The store's owner, at 3577 MLK Dr., NW, said that he believes the driver may have been a thief after iPhones. But his store was out due to holiday shoppers. While sweeping up the debris, he said, he didn't notice anything missing from his store.

According to the owner, the alleged would-be thief fled in a white car.

Photos | Truck crashes into Metro PCS store

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2016 WXIA)