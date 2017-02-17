2 armed men forcefully enter Winterville home, steal jewelry

THINKSTOCK

Winterville, Ga. - Two men armed with handguns forcefully entered a home and demanded money on Monday, according to officers with the Winterville Police Department.

This happened at around 2:10 p.m. shortly before officers were dispatched to a residence within the 500 block of Robert Hardeman Road.



The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and women’s jewelry. The resident was home during the home invasion and did not suffer any injuries during the incident.



The Athens Clarke County Police Department is assisting the Winterville Police Department in the investigation and is asking the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects involved.

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a black in color car.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects involved is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Detective Scott Blair at 706-613-3330 ext. 292 or the Winterville Police Department, Major Jimmy Fulcher at 706-742-5295.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects. Anonymous tips can be called into the Crime Stoppers Tip Line @ 706-705-4775.



